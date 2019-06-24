Howdy Partner Invitational Tournament slated for July 9 at Steamboat Golf Club

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Ladies Golf Association is planning its annual Howdy Partner Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 9, at the Steamboat Golf Club. It is an 18-hole, two-person best ball women’s event with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $65 per person and $80 with a cart. The price includes a potluck breakfast provided by club members and a catered lunch.

The tournament, which has been held for over 20 years, is a fundraiser for LiftUp of Routt County. Businesses in the community generously contribute prizes for the golfers. Visit http://steamboatgolfclub.com/ladies-club/ for more information.