How to hit the scoria sweep spot

The city's streets crew is out sweeping scoria and needs help picking up the material from residents.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs sweepers are taking advantage of signs of spring and scooping up scoria on the sides of streets.

Residents can help do their part by pushing scoria out of the right-of-way, culverts, grass and other areas to the side of the roads. A thin line is far easier for the machines to handle than round piles.

“While many areas of the city still have significant snow from this past winter, we are hitting the spots that have melted out and will continue to adjust as the snow recedes,” Streets Supervisor Tom Martindale said in a news release. “By getting as much up as possible now, we’re able to keep it from making its way into our waterways and air later.”