How to hit the scoria sweep spot
Steamboat Springs sweepers are taking advantage of signs of spring and scooping up scoria on the sides of streets.
Residents can help do their part by pushing scoria out of the right-of-way, culverts, grass and other areas to the side of the roads. A thin line is far easier for the machines to handle than round piles.
“While many areas of the city still have significant snow from this past winter, we are hitting the spots that have melted out and will continue to adjust as the snow recedes,” Streets Supervisor Tom Martindale said in a news release. “By getting as much up as possible now, we’re able to keep it from making its way into our waterways and air later.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.