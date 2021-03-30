How to get help: snippet
Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (statewide): 844-493-8255
Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS) (Steamboat Springs): 970-846-8182
Mind Springs Health (emergency line for current clients): 877-886-8192
Colorado Office of Suicide Prevention: 303-692-2539
Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado: 720-934-2387
Advocates of Routt County 24/7 Safeline (sexual and domestic violence): 970-879-8888
