How to get help: snippet

How to get help

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (statewide): 844-493-8255

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS) (Steamboat Springs): 970-846-8182

Mind Springs Health (emergency line for current clients): 877-886-8192

Colorado Office of Suicide Prevention: 303-692-2539

Suicide Prevention Coalition of Colorado: 720-934-2387

Advocates of Routt County 24/7 Safeline (sexual and domestic violence): 970-879-8888

