How to adventure under the full moon in Steamboat Springs this winter

Multiple organizations in Steamboat Springs are offering ways for people to recreate and enjoy the full moon in the Yampa Valley in February and March.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

On Sunday, Feb. 5, a full moon will illuminate the Yampa Valley. There is no better place to enjoy the full moon than a snow covered Steamboat Springs.

Many area organizations plan events to take advantage of the bright evening. Here are a few ways to move in and out of the beams of the Snow Moon in February, or the Worm Moon in March.

Full Moon Fondue

Haymaker Nordic Center will host a moonlit meal on Monday, Feb. 6, and March 6. People can enjoy a cozy dinner of cheese fondue with apples, pretzels, crudités and cured meat before filling up with a dessert of chocolate fondue and brownies, graham crackers, bananas and more.

Dinner reservations are recommended and open between 5 and 6 p.m. at OpenTable.com and cost $40 per person.

Attendees can also ski or snowshoe on the Nordic trails before or after dinner, depending on their preference on daylight.

Trail passes are $15 and rentals are $15 for either snowshoes or skis. People can bring their own equipment and reservations for rentals are not necessary.

For more, call 970-879-9444.

Full Moon Snowshoe Hike

Stagecoach State Park is welcoming people to the shores of the South Routt reservoir to take in views of the valley and get some exercise.

The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Participants can meet at the Arrowhead Picnic Area and can bring their own equipment. Snowshoes can also be provided to those who need them.

The event is free with a parks pass.

For more information, contact Kelsey Kehm at dnr_stagecoach.park@state.co.us or 970-736-2436.

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

This event is so popular, the February iteration on Sunday and March 7 are already booked full and have a waiting list. But don’t be afraid to sign up. March is a long way away and participants could cancel.

The exact destinations for the tours are not determined until close to the event and are shared with registrants. Cost is $30 and includes snowshoes if needed. Attendees must be 18 or older to participate.

Learn more at yampatika.org/winter-programs-2 .

Even if you don’t get on the tour, use it as inspiration to have your own snowshoe tour. Rent from a local shop, head up Emerald or Buffalo Pass or even to Rabbit Ears for a more intimate moonlight meandering.

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.