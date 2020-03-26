How the Yampa Valley finds the #silverlining in the time of COVID-19

We invite people to send examples of the “silver linings” they’re experiencing during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Please share your stories of random acts of kindness, of people paying it forward, of neighbors helping neighbors, or simply, what made you smile or lifted your spirits today.

To share, tag Instagram posts with #SteamboatSnaps and #silverlinings or email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com for a chance to see them in print and online.

This story will be updated as we receive additional silver linings.

Springtime cheer

I am a resident of Selbe senior housing. I received at my door two days ago a kind gesture from a local mom and her daughter. It was a mason jar full of beautiful flowers and a note. It was a gift of kindness, love, and hope.

Warmly,

Paula Loveland