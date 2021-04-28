How many people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Routt County?
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Board of Commissioners set a goal of having 75% of the county vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 2, at which time it will be considered to expire all local public health orders.
The first Routt County residents received their COVID-19 vaccination Dec. 17, 2020.
Vaccination data comes from the Colorado Immunization Information System. This data is specific to Routt County residents independent of where they received their vaccine and does not include vaccine doses delivered by Routt County providers to non-Routt County residents.
April 28, 2021
Routt Residents (all ages) received at least one dose: 14,364, 56%
Routt Residents (all ages) completed vaccine series: 11,244, 44%
Routt Residents 16+ received at least one dose: 14,363, 66%
Routt Residents 16+ completed vaccine series: 11,244, 52%
81% of Routt County’s 70+ population have completed the vaccine series.
