How is Colorado doing in shutting down coal power plants?  

Colorado clean air advocates had a swift reaction to the Environmental Protection Agency’s sweeping new rules to eliminate greenhouse gas and toxic pollution from electric power plants nationwide:

Great idea, we’re already there.

By the timeline the EPA set for burying carbon dioxide from coal and natural gas energy plants underground, or shutting fossil fuel generators altogether, Colorado will already have closed all its major coal plants. Colorado is ahead of its own targets of eliminating 80% of the greenhouse gases from power generation by 2030.

The main remaining question is whether green groups can force Colorado’s most notorious coal plant, Xcel Energy’s Comanche 3 , to close even sooner than the current schedule of 2031.

