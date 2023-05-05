How first-time buyers are finding success — and frustration — in Colorado’s housing market
Higher interest rates and for-sale prices may be a barrier, but for those ready to plunge into home ownership, the best advice is to get educated.
Colorado Sun
When Ashley Knight put in an offer to buy her very first house in March, it was one of four bids. And hers wasn’t the highest.
But she got it! Perhaps it was the cooling Denver-area housing market. Or that it has just one bathroom. Most likely, it was her team of real-estate pros who know the Aurora housing market. She became a homeowner last Friday.
“I didn’t expect to get my first offer to get accepted,” said Knight, who’d been sitting on the sidelines since she began window shopping for houses in 2018. “I was very shocked,” when Realtor Kathy Casey gave her the good news.
After a couple years of frenetic home sales in Denver and Colorado, the real estate industry is seeing, well, a little less frenzy. Median sale prices in Denver are still quite high, especially for prospective first-time buyers. But instead of rising in March, median sale prices fell 2.6% in a year to $415,000 for a condo and 5.5% to $599,900 for a house.
