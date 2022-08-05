Housing the topic for next installment of Seminars at Steamboat

“America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” is coming to Steamboat Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, as expert Christopher Ptomey leads a presentation for the Seminars at Steamboat.

Ptomey is the executive director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, and he will join Seminars at Steamboat to discuss the effects of “America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” on residential development and housing affordability.

The Terwilliger Center aims to provide “thought leadership” through extensive research and publications, local and national conferences, and awards for innovative and best practices.

The center is part of the Urban Land Institute’s efforts to leverage its nationwide networks and 42,000 members to promote responsible land use, build sustainable communities, and create effective partnerships with private and public sector organization and leaders.

In additional to his work with Terwilliger, Ptomey is a governing board member of the National Housing Conference. He has previously led the government relations and advocacy team at Habitat for Humanity International, served as federal liaison for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and spent five years as a senior legislative aide in Congress.

The seminar begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Strings Pavilion. Tickets are free to the community and will be available at the pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.