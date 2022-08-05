Housing the topic for next installment of Seminars at Steamboat
“America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” is coming to Steamboat Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, as expert Christopher Ptomey leads a presentation for the Seminars at Steamboat.
Ptomey is the executive director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, and he will join Seminars at Steamboat to discuss the effects of “America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” on residential development and housing affordability.
The Terwilliger Center aims to provide “thought leadership” through extensive research and publications, local and national conferences, and awards for innovative and best practices.
The center is part of the Urban Land Institute’s efforts to leverage its nationwide networks and 42,000 members to promote responsible land use, build sustainable communities, and create effective partnerships with private and public sector organization and leaders.
In additional to his work with Terwilliger, Ptomey is a governing board member of the National Housing Conference. He has previously led the government relations and advocacy team at Habitat for Humanity International, served as federal liaison for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and spent five years as a senior legislative aide in Congress.
The seminar begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Strings Pavilion. Tickets are free to the community and will be available at the pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User