Housing authority planning ahead to restore Slate Creek

Before housing construction activities start at Brown Ranch, Yampa Valley Housing Authority planners want to make sure the Slate Creek riparian corridor that creates a narrow ecological spine running north to south through the property is in a healthy and sustainable condition.

The seasonal creek went dry last fall but flooded its banks in April making the gravel road into the Brown Ranch onsite office impassable for a few days, possibly due to damage to an old culvert, YVHA staff members said. The housing authority recently was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Colorado Healthy Rivers Fund to develop a Slate Creek restoration plan and has hired two consultants to complete that plan.

“We are designing the infrastructure and neighborhoods of Brown Ranch with Slate Creek at top of mind, which is why we are beginning this process early,” said Jason Peasley, YVHA executive director, in a media release this week.

Emily Katzman, YVHA development project manager, said the organization wants “to take early action and guidance for Slate Creek so we can understand the driving processes of the creek’s health and function, understand and anticipate future changes in the watershed as a result of developing Brown Ranch and work with local stakeholders to develop design treatments for Slate Creek.”

“Our goal is to reduce adverse effects to the creek, allow continuation of Slate Creek’s natural processes, support a resilient and healthy stream, all while integrating the future neighborhoods and parks of Brown Ranch onto the land,” Katzman said.

The Brown Ranch Community Development Plan envisions a community park and trail along the Slate Creek corridor. The priorities identified for Slate Creek are recreation, wildlife habitat and stormwater management.

The selected project consultants who will develop a concept-level restoration plan for Slate Creek are environmental and engineering firm Stillwater Sciences, which has Colorado offices in Boulder and Fort Collins, and FlyWater, a river restoration design-build firm in Fort Collins.

According to the company’s website, Stillwater Sciences specializes in science-based, technical approaches to natural and water resource management by integrating habitat and species information to understand critical ecosystem processes, and to identify effective measures for restoring and managing rivers and their floodplains as functioning ecosystems within the context of current conditions and future climate change.

An old wooden flume crosses Slate Creek on the Brown Ranch property, as photographed on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Slate Creek runs during the warmer season through the Brown Ranch property, then flows under U.S. Highway 40 to the Yampa River, “so maintaining high quality water through the creek is crucial,” according to YVHA.

Slate Creek drains Copper Ridge, a geographic feature north of Brown Ranch, Katzman explained.

“The creek restoration meets so many of our sustainability and health equity goals, including restoring and enhancing wildlife habitat, providing future residents with recreation opportunities and connection to nature, and supporting stormwater and water quality management,” according to YVHA.

The housing authority is planning to construct affordable, local workforce housing on the 534-acre rural property that will include four neighborhoods with residential units and some commercial amenities that will be connected by trails, parks and open space. The Brown Ranch Annexation Committee will present a “Draft Fiscal Impact Analysis and Draft Annexation Agreement” during a meeting from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday in the Carver Conference Room in Centennial Hall at 124 10th St. in downtown Steamboat Springs, or via Zoom.

For more information: BrownRanchSteamboat.org .