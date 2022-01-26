Housing authority holding Brown Ranch ‘kick-off’ presentations Thursday
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is holding multiple community presentations about the Brown Ranch on Thursday, Jan. 27, including options to ask questions.
Members of the Brown Ranch Steering Committee will be available to chat in person in between presentations at Strings Music Pavilion. The event is being billed as a kick-off for the Brown Ranch project, the 536-acre property to the west of Steamboat Springs the housing authority purchased last year.
Following this event, the “focus teams” for the project will start their work. The focus teams have been identified at housing and non-residential demand, natural and build sustainability, urban design, infrastructure and stewardship and project economics.
“The volunteer focus teams will be comprised of any community member who wants to bring their passion, expertise and voice to the Brown Ranch decision making process,” the authority’s website reads.
There are both virtual and in person options to attend the presentations, which will be held at Strings Music Pavilion:
2:00 p.m. – In-person presentation that will also be live streamed, though there won’t be question and answer functions available virtually
4:00 p.m. – Live stream-only presentation, with questions and answer opportunity.
6:00 p.m. – In person with live stream option, but no virtual question and answer.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
