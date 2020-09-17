Hotel fiasco: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

7:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief regarding a bike that had been vandalized outside a home in the 200 block of Mountain Village Circle.

8:14 a.m. Police were called about a family dispute at a home in the 2100 block of Aster Place.

11:11 a.m. Police were called about a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at Oak and Third streets. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. An investigation is underway into the driver’s possible culpability in the incident.

1:02 p.m. A man called police alleging his backpack had been stolen from the bathroom locker of a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. He called back later after finding the backpack in another locker.

2:44 p.m. Police were called about a crash at Pine Grove and Mount Werner roads. One driver complained of neck pain and received an evaluation from medics.

6:42 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man on a resident’s doorstep in the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza. He was taken to the hospital for detox.

8:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Elk View Drive and Routt County Road 129.

9:32 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. A guest returned to her room to find it had been double-booked and other people were inside. An argument ensued between them. Officers mediated the situation. Employees resolved the room problem.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.