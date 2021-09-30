Hotel disturbance: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 29
Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
3:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
2:15 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Ski Times Square Drive.
4:54 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
8:15 p.m. Officers responded to a person trespassing in the 1700 block of Shield Drive.
11:38 p.m. Officers were called to a bear on Seventh and Aspen streets.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
