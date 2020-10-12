Hotel altercation: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

12:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to complaints of a loud party in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. Partygoers quieted down after officers arrived.

8:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an outdoor fire in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:04 a.m. A bear got into a dumpster in the 2000 block of Village Drive and spilled trash everywhere. Steamboat officers cited the owner of the property for not using a bear lock.

5:41 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a lost cellphone found by someone hunting in the Bond Lake area. The cellphone was delivered to Rio Blanco County.

6:15 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stolen kayak in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 40.

6:21 p.m. A person checking into a hotel in the 2000 block of Village Inn Court got into a physical fight with a staff member. The person checking in was asked to leave.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.