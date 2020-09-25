Hot tub break-in: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

8:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a for sale sign allegedly stolen from the yard of a townhome in the 2500 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers found the sign in another part of the yard. They suspected wind to be the culprit.

10:36 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person near Clark.

3:21 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated man sleeping outside a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the man a court summons for violating a protection order that prohibits him from drinking.

5:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries on Routt County Road 27 outside of Hayden.

6:10 p.m. Police were called about the same drunken man from earlier in the day who was still outside the grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued him a trespass warning and told him to leave.

8:38 p.m. Police were called about a transient man who had been allowed to stay temporarily at a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. The church asked officers for help getting the man to leave after he was rude to staff.

11:01 p.m. Police received a complaint about a loud party at a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. After the caller asked the partiers to quiet down, they allegedly tried to break into the caller’s private hot tub. By the time officers arrived, the area was quiet, and no one was in the hot tub.

11:35 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 300 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Hayden.

Total incidents: 64

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.