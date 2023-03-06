Hospital-grade breast pumps for rent
Hospital-grade breast pumps now are available for rent through the outpatient pharmacy at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.
Rentals of the Medela Symphony pump are available for $25 per week or $75 per month, and certified lactation consultants are available for assistance by request during pregnancy and postpartum.
“There are a number of reasons why a mother may need a breast pump, whether it be for medical reasons like infant prematurity or going back to work,” said Cara Ercolino, certified lactation consultant at YVMC. “This will bridge the gap and provide a much-needed resource for families who are financially struggling to get pumps or just need a short-term solution.”
For questions or to arrange a rental, call 970-875-2771.
Also in Steamboat, nonprofit Selah provides free breast pumps to clients regardless of income up to one year after a baby’s birth. For more information, Selahsteamboat.com.
To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.