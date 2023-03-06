Hospital-grade breast pumps for rent

Hospital-grade breast pumps are available for rent through the outpatient pharmacy at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

UCHealth YVMC/Courtesy photo

Hospital-grade breast pumps now are available for rent through the outpatient pharmacy at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs.

Rentals of the Medela Symphony pump are available for $25 per week or $75 per month, and certified lactation consultants are available for assistance by request during pregnancy and postpartum.

“There are a number of reasons why a mother may need a breast pump, whether it be for medical reasons like infant prematurity or going back to work,” said Cara Ercolino, certified lactation consultant at YVMC. “This will bridge the gap and provide a much-needed resource for families who are financially struggling to get pumps or just need a short-term solution.”

For questions or to arrange a rental, call 970-875-2771.

Also in Steamboat, nonprofit Selah provides free breast pumps to clients regardless of income up to one year after a baby’s birth. For more information, Selahsteamboat.com.

