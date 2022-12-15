Hospice program puts on Blue Christmas service to support grieving residents

Next week, Northwest Colorado Health’s hospice program, in partnership with local faith-based communities, will host a Blue Christmas service for individuals who have experienced loss, helping to support those who are grieving or feeling down this holiday season.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St., and will also be livestreamed at HeartofSteamboat.com and on Facebook at Facebook.com/UMCSteamboat .

For more, contact Dr. Jo Anne Grace at 970-846-8319 or go to NorthwestColoradoHealth.org/Events .