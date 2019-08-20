Honey Stinger: Thank you to Steamboat community

The Steamboat Stinger and Honey Stinger staff would like to express our tremendous appreciation to the Steamboat Springs community following the ninth annual Steamboat Stinger the weekend of Aug. 10 and 11. Nearly 1,000 athletes from Colorado and beyond took to the trails of Emerald Mountain for both mountain bike and running races.

We were enthusiastically supported by over 90 local volunteers as well as the city of Steamboat Springs, the Bureau of Land Management and Routt County Road and Bridge. A special thank you to everyone involved for your continued support around this event and for making it such an incredible representation of what sport and community are all about.

We also want to take this opportunity to extend our deepest gratitude to Event Medical Solutions Unlimited, Steamboat Fire Rescue, Steamboat Springs Police Department, Routt County Search and Rescue, Routt County Sheriff’s Office and FNAid Station volunteers for the urgency, dedication and professionalism shown in their response to the medical emergency that occurred during Saturday’s bike race – and to share our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

All funds raised through this event go directly to two local nonprofits: Partners in Routt County and the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

Honey Stinger staff

Steamboat Springs