Honey Stinger donates care packages to residents impacted by COVID-19

Steamboat-based energy snack company Honey Stinger started a program this week to provide free care packages to local residents impacted by COVID-19.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A local business is donating care packages to Steamboat Springs residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honey Stinger, an energy snack company, established the Nominate for Needs program to benefit people working at the frontlines of the crisis, such as hospital workers and first responders, and those who have lost their jobs due to the economic fallout.

Up to 100 recipients will get a variety of Honey Stinger products, plus a $50 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card to shop at local businesses and a personal note, according to Honey Stinger Chief Executive Officer Mike Keown.

The idea for the program came from the group of athlete ambassadors that Honey Stinger sponsors, Keown explained. As the effects of the pandemic worsened, the group started sending care packages to each other as a way to lift each other’s spirits, particularly for those who had lost their jobs or were working long hours to combat the crisis.

“It was great to see how these athletes were rallying to support one another, and we were inspired to take that concept and turn it into a bigger initiative,” Keown said. “We really wanted to do something that felt more personal here in our community.”

To nominate someone for a care package, fill out the online form. For print readers, a link is available on the online version of this article. Nominees must be local residents and have been adversely affected by COVID-19, including if they have been sick or cared for sick family members.

The program is one of the latest initiatives local businesses have taken to help community members in the wake of the pandemic. Honey Stinger joined Big Agnes, BAP and Point 6 in an effort to make and donate protective face masks to Routt County United Way, with the goal of getting free masks to every resident in the county.

Smartwool and Honey Stinger also have been donating their products to help essential workers, food banks and grocery stores across the country.

