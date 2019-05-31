Homes vandalized: The Record for Thursday, May 30, 2019

Thursday, May 30, 2019

4:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear opening car doors in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. It did not appear the bear took anything from the vehicles, but it did leave some muddy paw prints.

4:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a single vehicle rollover crash at mile marker 12 along Routt County Road 14. No injuries were reported.

6:38 a.m. An employee of a local business called police after receiving threatening text messages from a disgruntled, former co-worker.

11:22 a.m. A woman allegedly vandalized multiple homes in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court. Officers arrested her on multiple charges, including criminal mischief and harassment.

1:02 p.m. Police received a report of fraud from a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. A customer used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for an order, but employees were not sure which customer used the fraudulent money.

3:26 p.m. Police are looking for a vehicle that left a gas station without paying for about $50 worth of gasoline in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:38 p.m. A bear was trying to get into dumpsters the 1300 block of Indian Trails. Officers scared the bear out of the area.

11:13 p.m. An officer watched someone crash their bike at 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue and made sure the person was OK.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 45 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.