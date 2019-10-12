Homecoming heartbreak: Saints serve Soroco first loss of the season

Soroco senior and homecoming king Jesse Koler keeps his feet moving under pressure in a game against Vail Christian on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Soroco High School.

OAK CREEK — Hyped up by a helicopter delivering the game ball, the undefeated Soroco High School football team took to the field Saturday. Facing Vail Christian, the No. 1 team in the RPI standings, the Rams faced a challenge, but they were up for it. With the support of an alumni-filled crowd, Soroco kept the streak alive.

That was the homecoming Soroco wanted. It was not the homecoming they got.

A 34-point first half helped the Saints to a 48-12 victory. Vail Christian is now the only undefeated team in the region at 6-0, while Soroco drops to 5-1.

“They were focused, but they just kind of came out flat and a little slow in the first,” Soroco head coach Johnny DeCosta said. “It just took too long to find some sort of rhythm.”

The Saints offense was impressive, implementing fakes, sweeps and many QB keeps. When they decided to pass, senior Jamison Lee hurled the ball long distances to speedy, athletic receivers.

Senior Chris Cappel caught a 50-yard pass from Lee with 39 seconds left in the half.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, Lee targeted senior Andrew Stojkovich with a short pass, putting in the running-clock rule.

Cappel and Stojkovich each finished the game with three touchdowns.

Vail Christian senior quarterback Jamison Lee runs up the sideline during the Soroco homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Soroco High School.

Each time the Saints scored, their kickoff was an onside kick. Most of the time the Rams got the ball, but Vail Christian recovered the kick on two occasions.

“It’s their way of controlling the game,” DeCosta said. “If they onside kick it every single time, they never give the team a chance to come back.”

As the clock hit 0:00 to mark the end of the third, Soroco scored. Senior Nick Estes hauled 65 yards to paydirt to put the Rams on the board.

“I had to score,” Estes said. “I could kind of feel them (behind me), but I couldn’t get tackled.”

After another Saints score, the Rams broke through again. This time, junior quarterback Tyler Wixom dashed 47 yards.



Vail Christian 48, Soroco 12

VC: 14 20 6 8

SO: 0 0 6 6

First quarter

VC — Chris Cappel 1 rush, conversion no good, 8:54

VC — Cappel 70 rush, Andrew Stojkovich from Jamison Lee, 3:08

Second quarter

VC — Hayden Sticksel 26 pass from Lee, Cappel from Lee, 6:06

VC — Stojkovich 14 pass from Lee, conversion no good, 3:09

VC — Cappel 50 pass from Lee, conversion no good, 0:39|

Third quarter

VC — Stojkovich 5 pass from Lee, conversion no good, 3:27

SO — Nick Estes 65 rush, conversion no good, 0:00

Fourth quarter

VC — Stojkovich 2 pass from Lee, conversion good, 8:00

SO — Tyler Wixom 47 rush, conversion no good, 4:35

Aug. 31: at South Park, W 34-8

at South Park, W 34-8 Sept. 7: vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14

vs. Sangre de Cristo, W 54-14 Sept. 13: vs. Justice, W 78-8

vs. Justice, W 78-8 Sept. 27: vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0

vs. Gilpin County, W 58-0 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 50-12

at Plateau Valley, W 50-12 Oct. 11: vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12

vs. Vail Christian, L 48-12 Oct. 18: at Rangely, 7 p.m.

at Rangely, 7 p.m. Oct. 25: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Nov. 1: at Hayden, 7 p.m.

