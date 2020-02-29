Holly Martin joins Steamboat Sotheby’s as broker associate

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Holly Martin has been hired by Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a full-time broker associate. Raised in Colorado, Martin and her husband, Ben, have lived and worked at Vista Verde Ranch for 14 years, where they raised their four children.

Before her time at the ranch, Martin pursued law, earning a bachelor of arts in social sciences from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Arizona. “Holly brings an extensive background in the hospitality industry, law and her Colorado roots will make her such an asset for her clients,” said Pam Vanatta, owner/broker of Steamboat Sotheby’s, in a news release. “Her engaging personality, her enthusiasm for real estate and her focus on serving her clients are the fundamentals of an excellent broker.”

When not working, Martin enjoys spending time with her kids, reading by the fire, riding horses, managing Vista Verde’s gift shop and boutique, chocolate, hearing people’s stories and real estate.