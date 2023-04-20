Holiday light removal on Lincoln Avenue to prompt one-lane closure Sunday

Steamboat Springs Transit will institute a one-lane closure of Lincoln Avenue for the removal of holiday lights in the trees on both sides of the downtown thoroughfare on Sunday, April 23.

The lights are being removed and replaced annually to maintain tree health, according to a news release from the city. Mainstreet Steamboat manages the holiday lights along Lincoln Avenue through funding from Steamboat Springs, and has contracted with SavATree for removal.

The right-hand lane of eastbound Lincoln Avenue will be closed beginning around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews will work from 12th Street to Third Street. The closure will then shift to the right-hand lane of westbound Lincoln Avenue, with workers removing lights between Fourth Street and Ninth Street.

The closure is expected to conclude by 4:30 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Steamboat Springs Transit operations will continue as normal during the lane closures.

During the closure, traffic control specialists will be directing traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation has approved the permit for the project, according to the city.