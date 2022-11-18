Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Holiday Inn owner Scott Marr confirmed earlier this week that the Holiday Inn in Steamboat Springs has sold to an undisclosed buyer. The deal is set to close January 2023, at which time Rex's American Bar and Grill will close its doors.

1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition

Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.

“It’s amazing,” Christensen said of the building where she plans to open Dueling D’s BBQ & Grill. “Thank goodness someone bought Chelsea’s when it was falling apart. … They put a little bit of love into it, but ran out of the ability to finish, so we’re finishing and making sure that building stays intact.”

2. Steamboat’s Holiday Inn sells; owners close Rex’s after 16-year run

Scott Marr purchased the property in 2001 as an 82-room hotel and, at the time, Village Inn Restaurant as a tenant. In 2006, Rex’s Grill was created by Rex Brice and Marr, offering diverse American cuisine, friendly staff and bartenders, and the large back patio and lawn with views of the ski mountain. In 2010, Marr added an additional 35 rooms and suites to the property, bringing the room count to 117.

3. Higher rents, lower expectations: Tenants at two Steamboat Springs apartment complexes furious with new landlords

Allison Plean, a tenant at the Flour Mill Apartments, describes the complex as “Hotel Hellifornia” and said she’s seeing people so desperate to move out, they’re willing to break their leases.

Steamboat Square at Steamboat Resort is coming together after two summers of construction, pictured here on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The escalator leads down to the new stage and ice rink, which will be ready for opening day, and the food hall, which is expected to open during the season. Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 23.

4. Less than two weeks from opening day, the base of Steamboat Resort is coming to life (with photos)

Steamboat Resort is slated to open on Nov. 23, and the base area looks ready to host thousands of early season skiers and riders. However, not all features will be ready with the first chair.

5. New gym, same objectives as CrossFit gym moves to new location

Steamboat Strength and Conditioning, home of CrossFit Steamboat, has found a new home at 1327 Indian Trail, providing a place for members to pursue their goals in the gym, and allowing the business to contribute to the community.

“In my opinion we’re not taking from the community, we’re giving back,” said Ronni Waneka who owns the gym with partner, Dana Forbes. “There’s people that have mental health issues, we run the Phoenix program, which is for people in recovery, and we know health and wellness is so important.”

6. Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker

A resident of Steamboat Springs, Gina Toothaker worked for Mind Springs Health for more than 27 years, starting as a clinical supervisor at Colorado West Regional Mental Health in Craig from May 1995 to December 2003. She served as a Mind Springs program director since January 2004.

Toothaker also was known for her contributions to Steamboat Dance Theatre for almost 37 years since January 1986 as a board member, choreographer, dancer and former producer. She also was a volunteer, presenter or advisory board member for such groups as Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, It Takes Courage, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Rx Drug Task Force.

7. Steamboat Resort announces largest opening day in nearly a decade

Steamboat Resort is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with 17 trails and nearly 100 acres of terrain, according to a news release on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The amount of terrain is the most available on opening day since the 2014/2015 season eight years ago. The release credits Steamboat snowmaking teams for the ability to open so much terrain so early, as well as five feet of pre-season snowfall.

The three-story mixed-use structure proposed for 608 Yampa Street would feature a commercial area on the bottom floor and four residential units in the upper levels.

8. Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward

Under the proposed plan, the first floor would have a commercial/retail space facing Yampa Street, which the developers believe would be ideal for a historical art museum with items for retail purchase, or perhaps subdivided for a hair salon. The side of the building facing Sixth Street would have access to a “semi-underground” parking structure.

9. Remains found in North Routt after Rainbow Gathering identified as missing Iowa man

An out-of-state hunter found a human skull on Sunday, Sept. 4, and more remains were discovered about a mile away on Friday, Sept. 9, following a search by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue.

The cause and manner of death is still undetermined, but no evidence has been found that suggests foul play, according to Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke. Both Locke and Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the case is considered closed unless more details emerge.

10. Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 4-10

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.8 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 4-10.