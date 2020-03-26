Hoarding paper towels: The Record for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

2:16 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a fight in the 10th block of Sequoia Court. Two roommates were intoxicated and arguing about a possible eviction.

8:35 a.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A man was upset that the pharmacy was not open yet and making a loud scene.

9:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 25000 block of Forest Street in Phippsburg.

10:58 a.m. Police received a report of harassment from the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

1:59 p.m. A woman was accused of shoplifting about $25 worth of items from a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued her a citation.

3:20 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbing video a local resident posted to social media. Officers are investigating the incident.

5:38 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A man was arguing with another man, accusing him of buying more than the allowable number of paper towel rolls. Officers mediated the situation.

7:43 p.m. Police were called about a group of people suspected of violating a recently enacted gathering ban to prevent the spread of a novel coronavirus at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers determined the gathering did not violate the ban.

10:42 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious van at a parking lot in the 800 block of Oak Street. Officers contacted a man who had been sleeping inside and told him he cannot camp within city limits

Total incidents: 35

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.