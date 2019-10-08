Hitchhiker rips into resident’s trash: The Record for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear rummaging for trash at Seventh and Oak streets.

8:12 a.m. Officers were called about a car that damaged a hand railing at a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. They were unable to locate the vehicle.

1:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 30900 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Lake Catamount. A resident there watched a man grab a trash bag out of the dumpster, rip it apart and splay garbage on the driveway and street. A deputy contacted the man, who was hitchhiking his way to Eagle County. The deputy gave him a ride to Wolcott. It is unclear why he ripped into the trash bag.

1:16 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a three-vehicle crash at mile marker 105 along U.S. Highway 40. One person was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

8:48 p.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:31 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on private land in the 1000 block of High Point Drive. The vehicle had left the area by the time police arrived.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.