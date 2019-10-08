Hitchhiker rips into resident’s trash: The Record for Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear rummaging for trash at Seventh and Oak streets.
8:12 a.m. Officers were called about a car that damaged a hand railing at a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. They were unable to locate the vehicle.
1:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 30900 block of Colorado Highway 131 near Lake Catamount. A resident there watched a man grab a trash bag out of the dumpster, rip it apart and splay garbage on the driveway and street. A deputy contacted the man, who was hitchhiking his way to Eagle County. The deputy gave him a ride to Wolcott. It is unclear why he ripped into the trash bag.
1:16 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a three-vehicle crash at mile marker 105 along U.S. Highway 40. One person was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
8:48 p.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
10:31 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on private land in the 1000 block of High Point Drive. The vehicle had left the area by the time police arrived.
Total incidents: 36
- Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
