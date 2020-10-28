Hit-and-run: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

12:49 p.m. Officers received reports of a hit-and-run in the 1200 block of Bangtail Way.

3:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of an at-large dog at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Storm Canyon Trail. When deputies arrived, they did not see a dog.

1:46 p.m. Officers received reports of an alleged theft from a business in the 3000 block of Riverside Plaza.

6:46 p.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:36 p.m. Someone called officers to report what they believed was a house fire inside of a vacant home in the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way. They said the lights were flickering, but there was no fire.

10:04 p.m. Officers received a report of loud noises in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers responded to 31 calls for service.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

