Hit-and-run suspect in custody after turning himself in

Police released this image of damage allegedly incurred from a collision with Lewis J. Dickerson’s pickup truck. Dickerson was charged with attempted vehicular assault.

Courtesy photo

A man wanted for vehicular assault against a police officer turned himself over to authorities on April 2 at the Hayden police station, according to authorities in Steamboat Springs.

Lewis J. Dickerson, 27, was wanted on charges of attempted vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Police previously said that he has been living in the area.

According to Steamboat Springs police, an officer was responding to reports about people sleeping in cars near a storage unit complex at 2600 Jacob’s Circle by Elk River Road on March 31, when the officer found Dickerson in his Chevrolet pickup truck near the storage unit.

Police had arrested a woman at the same location earlier in the day. She and Dickerson are believed to be acquaintances.

When the officer approached the truck, Dickerson allegedly accelerated in reverse, and the officer yelled for him to “stop.” Dickerson then allegedly accelerated forward, and the officer had to move out of the way to avoid getting hit.

After that, Dickerson allegedly drove his pickup into a police cruiser, damaging the SSPD vehicle along the driver’s side rear fender and front wheel well. Nobody was inside the police cruiser at the time.

After the collision, Dickerson allegedly drove away and wasn’t seen again by authorities until turning himself in, though his truck was recovered later in the day on March 31.

Dickerson also had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Missouri.

According to Steamboat Springs police, Dickerson was staying with family in Hayden until he showed up at the Hayden Police Department on April 2.

Dickerson is currently being held at the Routt County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Dickerson has been appointed a public defender. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 18.