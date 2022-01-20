Hit-and-run on Covey Circle: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

10:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road. No injuries were reported.

11:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Main Street in Yampa.

4:57 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Covey Circle.

10:54 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

