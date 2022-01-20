Hit-and-run on Covey Circle: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
10:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a vehicle crash on South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road. No injuries were reported.
11:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Main Street in Yampa.
4:57 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Covey Circle.
10:54 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hit-and-run on Covey Circle: The Record for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022