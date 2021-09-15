Hit-and-run in Yampa: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Tuesday, Sept. 14

5:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a suspicious incident at a gas station in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:02 p.m. Officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle.

2:17 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

3:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Routt County Road 7 in Yampa.

3:11 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:33 p.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash outside a business in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.