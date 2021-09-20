Hit and run downtown: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 19

Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 1900 block of Medicine Springs Drive following the report of a bear in the area.

1:44 a.m. Officers received a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Bangtail Way in Steamboat.

11:41 a.m. Officers were called about a reported theft in the 400 block of Laurel Lane.

12:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted about an item that was found along Bears Ears Trail near Hayden.

3:57 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street in downtown Steamboat.

5:43 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision on the westbound side of the road near the intersection of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

10:16 p.m. Officers received a report of threats near the Howelsen Ice Rink along Howelsen Parkway in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to five cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

