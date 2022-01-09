Hit-and-run downtown: The Record for Friday, Jan. 7
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
1:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden on the report of a suspicious vehicle.
8:49 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to near mile marker 16 of Routt County Road 129 near Clark following a vehicle complaint.
11:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported theft near the base of Steamboat Ski Resort.
1:27 p.m. Steamboat officers took a report of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
7:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to investigate a fireworks complaint near the 1900 block of Anglers Drive.
8:26 p.m. Officers were called to the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat for a report of a hit-and-run collision.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hit-and-run downtown: The Record for Friday, Jan. 7
Friday, Jan. 7, 2022