Hit-and-run downtown: The Record for Friday, Jan. 7

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

1:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:49 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to near mile marker 16 of Routt County Road 129 near Clark following a vehicle complaint.

11:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported theft near the base of Steamboat Ski Resort.

1:27 p.m. Steamboat officers took a report of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to investigate a fireworks complaint near the 1900 block of Anglers Drive.

8:26 p.m. Officers were called to the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat for a report of a hit-and-run collision.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.