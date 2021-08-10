Hit-and-run car crash: The Record for Monday, Aug. 9

Monday, Aug. 9

2:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Strings Pavilion.

9:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint of an animal on the loose in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

11:57 a.m. Officers received a call of a person trespassing in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

2:55 p.m. Officers were called about a hit-and-run car crash on Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:36 p.m. Officers responded to a report of loud noises in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:33 p.m. Deputies were called about a vehicle complaint on Fisker Trail and Colorado Highway 131 in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.