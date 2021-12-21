Hit-and-run at grocery store parking lot: The Record for Monday, Dec. 20
Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
8:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver on Indian Trails Lane and Lincoln Avenue.
10:55 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft from an office in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.
12:54 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in a grocery store parking lot.
4:13 p.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint at a business in the 1900 block of Elk River Plaza.
8:13 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 50 block of Logan Avenue.
Total incidents: 54
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Hit-and-run at grocery store parking lot: The Record for Monday, Dec. 20
Monday, Dec. 20, 2021