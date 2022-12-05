Historic Routt County names Kelly Halpin new executive director

The Historic Routt County board has hired Kelly Halpin as the organization’s new executive director.

According to Historic Routt County , Halpin has spent 20 years in the hospitality industry, as well as working for the city of Steamboat Springs, the state of Colorado and most recently Routt County.

Halpin has a bachelor’s degree in history from Temple University and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Colorado Denver with a concentration in historic preservation.

According to the nonprofit organization, Halpin possess strong experience and a deep passion for history in the county — two attributes that will help keep her invested in the community and recognize that historic resources are vital to maintaining the area’s character.