Historic Routt County names Kelly Halpin new executive director
The Historic Routt County board has hired Kelly Halpin as the organization’s new executive director.
According to Historic Routt County, Halpin has spent 20 years in the hospitality industry, as well as working for the city of Steamboat Springs, the state of Colorado and most recently Routt County.
Halpin has a bachelor’s degree in history from Temple University and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Colorado Denver with a concentration in historic preservation.
According to the nonprofit organization, Halpin possess strong experience and a deep passion for history in the county — two attributes that will help keep her invested in the community and recognize that historic resources are vital to maintaining the area’s character.
