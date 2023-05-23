Historic Hayden Granary barn dance is Saturday



The non-profit Historic Hayden Granary is hosting a fundraiser community barn dance on Saturday from 6:30-10 p.m.

The Historic Hayden Granary is a community gathering place that dates back to 1917. It connects past, present and future by adapting a historic grain elevator and an agricultural warehouse into community gathering spaces.

Basic dance instruction will be provided by Scott Goodhart, owner of Goodhart’s Dancin’ in Steamboat, and music starts rolling at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, with a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 for kids 12 & under. Proceeds benefit restoration of the Historic Hayden Granary.

There will be a cash bar at the event and those proceeds will benefit the Historic Hayden Granary’s mission to “preserve the Historic Hayden Granary as a community gathering place in Northwest Colorado.”

This year marks the 13th year of barn dances for the Historic Hayden Granary.