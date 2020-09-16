Gardner appointed 14th Judicial District Court judge
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Sandra H. Gardner as a district court judge on the 14th Judicial District Court. She replaces Judge Shelley A. Hill, who will retire in January 2021.
Gardner is currently retired. Previously, she was a Moffat County Court judge, sole practitioner with Sandra H. Gardner, P.C. and an associate with Oliphant and Associates. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from Colorado College in 1985 and her juris doctorate from Emory University School of Law in 1991.
District Attorney Matt Karzen and Steamboat Springs criminal defense attorney Erin Wilson were also among the candidates Polis considered for the judgeship.
Gardner’s appointment is effective Jan. 12, 2021.
