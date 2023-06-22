Hiking into history: Locals become the first people known to complete the Steamboat Springs ultra 6er

It was nearly 10 p.m. atop the Rabbit Ears Peak trail when Camran Hartman gave out a joyous scream of accomplishment to the rest of Routt County. Hartman’s roommate, Parker Nichols, sat down peacefully on a rock and watched in amazement as he gazed at the stars in the night sky.

The pair had just accomplished the Steamboat Springs’ ultra 6er hike, summiting six peaks in 24 hours May 28. As far as anyone knows, no one else has ever done it.

“We had very different energies there,” Hartman said, “but I think the feeling was the same.”

The Steamboat Springs 6er is the town’s first official hiking challenge. It takes participants around Routt County to hike up some of the area’s most beautiful mountain peaks.

The challenge was founded by Carsen Coleman, a native of upstate New York who grew up competing in similar hiking challenges back home. The traditional Steamboat Springs 6er can be completed in any amount of time, but Coleman wanted to take things to a new level this year and do it in one day.

At the start of spring, he introduced the ultra 6er, which leaves hikers with just 24 hours to complete all six hikes. It was not long before Hartman and Nichols learned about the challenge and decided to take it head-on.

The six hikes include Burgess Creek Creekside trail, Uranium Mine trail, Emerald Mountain (via Blackmere), Rabbit Ears Peak trail, Hahns Peak and Thunderhead trail. The hiking distance, driving distance and trail difficulty all played into the strategy for what would become a long but exciting day.

“We started looking at a map based on geography, driving time and all that,” Hartman said. “We started with Hahns Peak early in the morning so we could get breakfast sandwiches on the way back and have a chill first part of the day.”

The plan seemed perfect on paper, and the duo hoped to watch the sunrise on Hahns Peak, but came across a road closure for snow that pinned them 1.5 miles from the trailhead. They realized there might be problems getting to Rabbit Ears later in the day as well, and they were right.

In total, Hartman and Nichols faced an additional 4 miles between the two road closures but never considered giving up.

“We came out to do 26 miles,” Hartman said. “If we are going to complain about an additional four miles, we shouldn’t be out there.”

After summiting Hahns Peak a little later than they had hoped to, Hartman and Nichols went right to the Uranium Mine trail. Hartman said it was a swift run up and down the trail after sitting in the car for an hour.

From there, the two knocked out the Emerald Mountain and Burgess Creek trails before taking a quick lunch to refuel before two of the hardest hikes of the day.

Next up was the Thunderhead trail up Mount Werner. The pair was nervous about it and thought the 6.6 mile loop would make for the toughest portion of the day, but Hartman described it as “really chill.”

The time had finally come for the sixth peak of the day, and the duo was backed up about a half-mile from the Rabbit Ears Peak trailhead. The trails were still buried under a sheet of ice, which made following the correct route with minimal light a challenging task.

Just before 10 p.m. on May 28, Camran Hartman and Parker Nichols completed the Steamboat Springs ultra 6er. Camran Hartman/Courtesy Photo

Exhaustion began to set in, but Hartman and Nichols still reached the top of Rabbit Ears. Amazed by their accomplishment, they briefly took in the sights before heading back down to complete the 6er.

“We both wanted to get out of those woods as soon as possible, but unfortunately neither of us were in good condition to be running at that point in the day,” Hartman said. “We had already run 12 or 13 miles in the day and decided we would death march out of there. We didn’t spend as much time at the summit as I thought we would have.”

In total, the two hiked 30 miles and gained approximately 7,600 feet of elevation. They were the first two finishers of the Steamboat Springs 6er in 2023 and only two to complete the new ultra challenge, finishing in 17 hours and 10 minutes.

Hartman said it was an incredible experience and he plans to continue hiking with Nichols throughout the summer while taking on several 14ers in the coming months.

“Being task-oriented in the wilderness and exploring biodiversity in the local area is pretty much what I live for,” Hartman said.