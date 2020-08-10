Hiker rescued: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

4:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from a clerk at a gas station in the 80 block of Anglers drive about a car that had been at the pumps for hours. Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle who was attempting to reach a friend by phone.

9:08 a.m. A hiker in the area of the Sanctuary neighborhood called officers to report an injured deer. Officers handed off the case to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

10:27 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An argument between acquaintances had broken out in the parking lot. Officers mediated the situation.

10:48 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal bite at a business in the 30200 block of Colorado Highway 131.

2:22 p.m. Steamboat officers, Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to an injured hiker at Thunderhead Hiking Trail at Steamboat Resort. The hiker was transported to the hospital with an injured ankle.

5:22 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. A bike that had been rented by a business had not been returned on time. Officers located the bike and returned it.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.