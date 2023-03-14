Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in Moffat County

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has infected millions of wild birds and domesticated poultry across Colorado and the U.S., and now two cases have been detected in Moffat County.

According to Moffat County Public Health, one of the cases was discovered in a domestic bird and the other was detected in a wild bird.

In an email, officials at Moffat County Public Health explained that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a very contagious disease among animals, especially wild birds and domestic poultry, but said the local cases are no reason to panic.

“It is important to report sick birds or unusual bird deaths,” officials at the health department warned. “Take precaution by washing your hands and not touching sick or dead birds. If you are a hunter, do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game, and do not handle or consume game animals that are sick or found dead.”

For any backyard poultry owners, waterfowl hunters or residents who want to learn more, there will be a free webinar Wednesday, March 15, on avian influenza to hear from state experts about Colorado’s response to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus.

During the webinar, Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin will join experts from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado State University to talk about avian influenza and how to help prevent it from spreading.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the 2022-23 outbreak has been the worst in Colorado and U.S. history with more than 58 million domestic birds impacted.

Register for the webinar at bit.ly/3mUfTvT . For more about the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, go to AG.Colorado.gov/hpai .