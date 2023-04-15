High school spring sports are over halfway done. Where do they stack up this season?

Steamboat senior Ethan Hoy defends against a Summit attack during a Steamboat boys lacrosse game on April 13, 2023, at Steamboat Springs Middle School. The team is 8-2 on the year and poised to make a push into the playoffs.

Routt County’s high school spring sports are over halfway through the regular season. Some teams will finish up their regular seasons at the start of May and begin preparations for the regional and state championships.

Here is how each team is stacking up this season:

Steamboat Springs Girls Soccer (5-6, 5-3)

Featuring a mixed bag of experienced veterans and a fresh set of underclassmen, Steamboat girls soccer is one win short of an even record on the year. All five victories come in league play which gives the team a third-place standing in the 4A Western Slope league.



The girls have four games remaining on the regular season schedule with chances to make up ground in the league standings against No. 2 Palisade at home on April 28 and on the road against No. 1 Battle Mountain on May 4.

Steamboat Springs Girls Lacrosse (5-4, 3-3)

Steamboat girls lacrosse has already won more games this season than the three it won last year. With a young core of team-leading goal scorers that includes freshman Kate Ryan and sophomore Anna Grove, the Sailors are poised to continue the improvements for the years to come.

There is still plenty to play for this year as Steamboat will host its final home game of the season on April 25 against a strong Roaring Fork team that is undefeated in league play. The Sailors will look to exact revenge as they lost to Roaring Fork 17-7 at the beginning of April.

Steamboat Springs freshman Kate Ryan takes the faceoff in the first half of a girls lacrosse game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Sailors would go on to lose the game 12-5.

Steamboat Springs Boys Lacrosse (8-2, 6-1)

Currently Steamboat’s most dominant spring team, boys lacrosse has lost just twice. The team was on a 5-game winning streak before suffering its first league loss, 10-9 to Vail Mountain on Tuesday, April 11. It bounced back nicely with a convincing 13-1 win over Summit heading into spring break.

Coming out of break, the Sailors will be faced with strong matchups against Glenwood Springs and Aspen on the road, but play its most important home game of the season in a rematch against Vail Mountain on April 27.

Steamboat Springs Baseball (1-7, 0-4)

Led by new head coach Matt Anaya, Steamboat baseball opened the regular season with a split doubleheader against Rangely at the end of March. Since then, the team has been unable to muster a victory and is still in search of its first league win.

The Sailors still have doubleheaders against Battle Mountain and Summit on their schedule which are teams just ahead of them on the league standings. The team will also go against Moffat County on May 9, in Craig.

Steamboat Springs Girls Golf

Steamboat girls golf has been practicing indoors on wrestling mats all season and hasn’t competed much. The Sailors started strong in their first tournament of the season with sophomore Kaitlyn Grommeck winning in a playoff.

With just one upperclassmen, the young team is preparing for the meat of the season which is scheduled to get going Tuesday, April 18 at the Glenwood Springs Lady Demons Invitational.

Steamboat Springs Track and Field

Steamboat track and field is well into the season and has seen individual athletes do nothing but set personal records all spring long. Top performers this year include seniors Olin Webster and Casey Hill, who also compete together in the 4×400 meter relay. Sophomore Brandon Kolb consistently tops the leaderboard in high jump, triple jump and long jump while senior Autumn Oslowski continues to be a long distance runner to look out for.

Steamboat will host its only home meet of the season on April 29.

Steamboat track’s Olin Webster, Casey Wolf, Matthias Wolf and Michael Hagney celebrate a third-place finish in the 4×400 meter relay race during the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Hayden Track and Field

The Tigers have earned podiums all season long, most recently with AnnMarie Counts winning the 100-meter hurdle event at the Eagle Valley Invitational on April 8. Discus thrower Wesley Gioia took third with his throws at the same meet.

There is still lots of competition ahead for Hayden which will host the final meet of the season on May 13 before state the following week.

Soroco Track and Field

Soroco track and field is led by a strong group of athletes including mid-distance runner Alayna Edwards, distance runner Alan Mayer and hurdlers Joanna Almeida and Larhae Whaley. Whaley is also a pole vaulter who took second place at the Eagle Valley Invitational on April 8.

The Rams are scheduled to compete at both the Steamboat Springs Invitational on April 29 and the Hayden Invitational on May 13.

