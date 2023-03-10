High danger triggers Avalanche Warning in mountains around Routt County

An Avalanche Warning is in effect until Sunday, March 12 for the mountains in and around Routt County.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Screenshot

A storm predicted to drop more than a foot of snow has led the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to forecast high avalanche danger in the mountains in Routt County and around Colorado for Saturday, March 11.

There is an avalanche warning in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday, March 12, in the Park Range, Elkhead and Flat tops Mountains as the danger is high, or a four on the five-step scale.

“You can very easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury you and some will release spontaneously,” read the forecast published Friday, March 10. “Avoid travel in avalanche terrain during this period.”

According to the CAIC forecast, storm slabs will make small to large avalanches very likely on all aspects and at all elevations of hillsides.

“The deepest snowpack is in the Flat Tops and Park Range,” the forecast reads. “Up to two feet of high moisture content snow is forecast to fall in this zone over the weekend. We expect very easily triggered storm slab avalanches that could break over three feet deep on northerly facing slopes as string southwest winds are forecast to accompany the high snowfall rates.”

The danger is expected to be considerable, or a three on the scale, on Sunday, but the CAIC still recommends people make cautious and conservative decisions.