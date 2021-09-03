High Country Veterinary Services adds new doctor

High Country Veterinary Services, based in Steamboat Springs, has announced the addition of a new doctor to its practice.

Dr. Taylor Karlin will now join Dr. Louise Batt and the team at High Country Veterinary Services, which is dedicated to equine and farm animal veterinary services for the Yampa Valley.

Karlin was born in Colorado Springs and raised in the Steamboat area. She was involved in the world of Western Pleasure, which ignited her interest in veterinary medicine. Karlin attended veterinary school at Colorado State University, and honed her skills at a clinic in rural Oregon, where her love of equine medicine developed and is now her main focus.

Karlin’s particular emphasis is on lameness and sports medicine. True to her Colorado upbringing, Karlin is an avid lover of the outdoors, whether it’s skiing, mountain biking, hiking or kayaking.