High Altitude basketball now offers fall program

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — High Altitude Basketball, the only club basketball program in Steamboat Springs, is now offering its recreational league for fifth- and sixth-graders in the fall.

The program was previously offered in the spring, but the move to the fall season allows High Altitude Basketball, or HAB, to offer a longer, 12-week program.

“It’s for all skill levels,” HAB administrator Tiffany Leeson said. “It can be for never-ever kiddos; it can be for people who are competitive.”

HAB negotiated with Soda Creek Elementary School for use of the gym, which was limited in previous years, Leeson said.

“There’s only so many gyms in this town and they’re all run by the school district,” Leeson said. “School sports have the priority. To run this program, we have to work around all the other programs.”

For the fifth and sixth grade league, practices and games will alternate between Soda Creek and Steamboat Mountain School.

The program begins on Sept. 23, includes two weeks of skill training, 10 games and an appearance by Steamboat Springs High School

Boys Basketball Coach Michael Vandahl. The league will conclude in early December as the fifth and sixth graders play at halftime during the SSHS home tournament.

“We’ve got high school kids doing some of the coaching and reffing, so it really incorporates a lot of different age groups coming together to make this program happen,” Leeson said.

Registration is open now and closes on Sept. 28 and the price is $195.

High Altitude Basketball is also offering a fall league for third and fourth graders, which runs from Oct. 7 to Nov. 14. That program was shifted from the spring to the fall last year and will be held at Steamboat Mountain School.

Registration for that league opens on Sept. 16.

“We’re hoping enough kids join us this fall and the spring will be kept open for the competitive league,” Leeson said.

