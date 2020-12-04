Hiding in the bushes: The Record for Thursday Dec. 3

Thursday, Dec. 3

10:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to someone not properly wearing a mask at the Old Town Hot Springs. After being asked to put the mask on properly the person left.

1:25 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of someone that had been constantly throwing pop bottles from U.S. Highway 40 to the caller’s property in Hayden.

2:39 p.m. Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision with Colorado State Patrol near mile marker 33 of Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa. When deputies arrived they found the driver had fled the car and was hiding in the bushes. After speaking with the driver, the state patrol took them into custody.

4:02 p.m. Officers got a report of a garbage truck that had spewed out a lot of black smoke at a stop light near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. While “nuisance exhibition of vehicle exhaust” is against state law, diesel vehicles like the garbage truck are exempt.

6:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a parent who though their children might have responded to an advertisement for puppies that was fraudulent. Officers took a report.

6:53 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a party in a condo with several cars out front near the 1200 block of Sparta Plaza. Officers were unable to find a violation.

Total incidents: 32

• Steamboat Officers responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighter responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.