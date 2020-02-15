Hidden camera: The Record for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

12:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contact a suspicious vehicle idling outside a house in the 3800 block of Whistler Road. The people inside said they were just waiting for their driveway to be plowed.

1:20 a.m. Police received a complaint regarding noisy people partying in a hot tub in the 1900 block of Steamboat Boulevard. The people were gone by the time officers arrived.

5:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 27300 block of Sunrise Lane.

8:10 a.m. A person called police, alleging someone stole lease papers from their vehicle at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:45 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 27300 block of Sunrise Lane.

5:05 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person who claimed to have hidden a video camera in a tree at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:37 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken driver in the 700 block of Yampa Avenue. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

6:18 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21400 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

10:13 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 24500 block of Routt County Road 33B.

10:38 p.m. Deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 40100 block of Lindsay Drive.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

