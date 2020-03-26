Here’s what you can and can’t do under the statewide stay-at-home order

Ron Thom picks up his takeout order from Harwigs in downtown Steamboat Springs earlier this week. The statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday does not stop residents from venturing out to local restaurants for take-out orders.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When Gov. Jared Polis issued the sweeping order Wednesday for all 5.7 million Coloradans to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, many people had questions.

An updated stay-at-home public health order was released Thursday afternoon, laying out specific requirements that went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 26. It is initially scheduled to expire April 11 but could be extended.

The order aims to slow the rate of spread of COVID-19, giving the state’s health care and emergency management systems additional time to grow capacity. According to the order, having people stay home can maximize the number of people isolating in place, reduce the amount of people congregating in workplaces at one time and reduce the proximity of people in the workplace. This would enable the services, businesses and travel necessary to protect public health and safety and preserve the continuity of social and commercial life.

The main requirement of the order stipulates that people should stay at home, whenever possible. Individuals living in shared or outdoor spaces must, at all times and to the greatest extent possible, comply with ​social distancing requirements. They may leave their residences only to perform or utilize necessary activities.

Necessary activities are defined as engaging in activities essential to the health and safety of an individual, a family, a pet or livestock; obtaining necessary services or delivering those services or supplies to others; and engaging in outdoor activity.

Permitted activities include but are not limited to:

Walking your dog

Feeding barnyard animals

Getting medical equipment or medication

Going to the doctor

Getting supplies needed to work from home

Getting groceries or sanitary products

Walking or running on trails

Riding bicycles

Skiing or snowshoeing

Visiting a state park

Activities that are not permitted include but are not limited to:

Going to a local playground

Staying at a local campground

Eating at a picnic area in a state park

Going to a mall

Working out at a gym

Going to see a movie at a theater

Going bowling

Getting your hair or nails done

Gathering in public or outside a residence

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence at all times ​except as necessary to seek medical care. People with COVID-19 symptoms must self-isolate in their homes until their symptoms cease, or they have a negative test result.

All travel, including but not limited to travel by automobile or public transit, is prohibited except for necessary travel.

Necessary travel includes:

Driving to get groceries or take-out meals

Going to a critical business that is open

Attending a critical government function

Receiving materials for distance learning

Getting meals or other services from schools

Coming home from outside the jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Nonresidents returning home

Critical businesses are exempt from the public health order, with certain limitations, and are encouraged to remain open.

Critical businesses are defined as any business, including any for-profit or nonprofit regardless of its corporate structure, engaged in any of the permitted commercial, manufacturing or service activities

Critical businesses that are permitted to remain open include but are not limited to:

Grocery stores, including all food and beverage stores

Farm and produce stands

Gas stations and convenience stores

Restaurants and bars (only for take-out and delivery)

Marijuana dispensaries (only for medical marijuana or curbside delivery)

Gun stores

Hardware, farm supply and building material stores

Hospitals, clinics and walk-in health facilities

Dental care providers

Behavioral health providers

Research and laboratory services; medical wholesalers and distributors; home health care companies

Pharmacies

Veterinarians and livestock services

Nursing homes

Blood banks

Utility providers

Telecommunications and data centers

Public transit and transportation necessary to support critical businesses

Business and organizations that provide food, shelter, social services

Any business critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain

Hotels and places of accommodation

Food processors

Car rental companies

Building cleaning and maintenance

Child care services

Self-serve laundromats

Auto supply and repair

Funeral homes

Animal shelters

News media companies

Banks

Insurance companies

Construction companies (and projects)

Plumbers and electricians

Snow removal companies

Child care facilities are also exempt from the order but must serve groups of 10 children or fewer each day, and they are not permitted to change groups or mix with each other. They’re also required to follow social distancing requirements.

