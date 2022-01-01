Here’s how to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire

Two days after the Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County — destroying 991 structures and leaving three missing — Colorado is grappling with how the fire came on so quickly and how to help those impacted.

The Community Foundation of Boulder County has set up a fund to help those who have been impacted by the fire. Those looking to donate may do so at commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund.

The American Red Cross of Colorado is also accepting donations at redcross.org/local/colorado .

Rocky Mountain PBS has reported that the Boulder Office of Emergency Management is directing people not to drop off any items at police or fire stations or shelters and not to show up at evacuation centers, as they are already crowded. Instead, the office is asking those interesting in donating to do so through the website links.

Those interested in volunteering may do so at the coloradoresponds.org.

GoFundMe has established a fundraising page specifically for fire victims, which the platfrom has done in the past for victims of large wildfires on the West Coast. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $500,000. Those interested can donate at gofundme.com/c/safety/gofundme-guarantee.

