‘Hercules’ actor Kevin Sorbo to open Steamboat Institute Film Festival on Thursday with new film

Actor Kevin Sorbo speaks to the audience at the 10th annual Steamboat Institute Film Festival in 2018. He and his wife, Sam Sorbo, will offer remarks when they show their new film Thursday, Aug. 22 at this year's event.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In conjunction with the Steamboat Institute’s Freedom Conference, the Steamboat Institute Film Festival is meant to educate and start conversations on a variety of timely topics. The festival features a wide variety of film.

“We want to broaden our audience beyond who’ll attend a two-day policy conference,” said Steamboat Institute CEO Jennifer Schubert-Akin. “We want to provide something fun and interesting to the community that’s uplifting and inspiring.”

All films take place at Metropolitan Wildhorse 6 Stadium Cinemas at 655 Marketplace Plaza in Steamboat Springs. A ticket to one showing costs $12, and $50 buys access to all six films. Children 12 years old and younger may attend for free.

“Miracle in East Texas” — 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

Based on a true story, “Miracle in East Texas” tells the entertaining tale of two conmen’s antics and luck, in the midst of the largest oil strike in the history of the world in 1931, the start of the Great Depression. The film features remarks by co-producers Sam and Kevin Sorbo, who also directed the film. This year marks the third year that the Sorbos will show a film at the Institute’s film festival, according to Schubert-Akin.

“The Creepy Line” — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

“The Creepy Line” documentary explores the roles of Google and Facebook in modern society and argues that these companies get as close as possible to “the creepy line” without actually crossing it. The film is followed by a panel with co-producers Michelle and Matthew Taylor.

“The Creepy Line” plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.

“Not in Vein” — 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

This documentary investigates and showcases the effects of the opioid epidemic across the U.S. The showing is followed by a discussion with Ashley Evans, whose story is included in the documentary; Kim Kleinhans, director of family advocacy at Brigid’s Path, a treatment facility for opioid-dependent babies; and Ericka Anderson, Steamboat Institute’s digital media consultant.

“For anyone who’s dealt with this issue and needs hope, I think this documentary could bring that,” Schubert-Akin said.

“Not in Vein” plays at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.

“Gosnell” — 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

“Gosnell” explores the trial of Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who worked in an abortion clinic and, ultimately, was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges, with a life sentence in prison. After the film, co-producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer will offer remarks.

“No matter whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life; it’s a compelling story,” Schubert-Akin said.

“Gosnell” plays at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

“The Pursuit” — 3:15 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

“The Pursuit” follows musician-turned-economist Arthur Brooks as he travels across the world in hopes of answering the question: “How can we lift up the world together, starting with those at the margins of society?” He meets with people from Kentucky to Mumbai, New York to Barcelona to the Himalayas and, along the way, articulates theories about how all humans can find true happiness. The showing includes remarks by Creative Director Marshall Walker Lee.

“The Pursuit” plays at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

“A Dog’s Journey” — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

The sequel “A Dog’s Journey” continues the story of “A Dog’s Purpose.” In this film, Bailey the dog forms strong bonds with his humans and finds meaning in his own existence. The family-friendly film will be followed by remarks by film producer Kira Muratova.

“A Dog’s Journey” plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Purchase tickets ahead of time at steamboatinstitute.org.

