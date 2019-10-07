Henninger paces Steamboat golfers after 1st round of state tourney

Steamboat Springs freshman golfer Colin Kagan tees off on hole No. 1 on day one of the 4A state golf tournament in Montrose on Monday, Oct. 7.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On the first day of the 4A boys state golf tournament, Steamboat Springs High School senior Tommy Henninger swung for a 76, just five strokes over par. In the competitive field, that puts Henninger in a nine-way tie for 10th.

“Tommy hit the ball great,” Steamboat Springs boys golf head coach Andrew Donner said. “If he hit a couple more putts, he would have had a really good number.”

Sailors sophomore Travis Seitz sits in 24th overall with a 78. Freshman Colin Kagan is in 65th with an 89.

Donner said he was happy to see Kagan break 90, and he added Seitz played exceptionally well.

“He putted really well. That was his best putting performance of the year,” Donner said of Seitz. “He really found a good rhythm on the greens. He hit the ball well, had a couple loose shots that led to a couple bogies or doubles, but he was able make some putts out there.”

Rounding out the Steamboat golfers was junior Beck Kuhlman, who is in 61st place after day one with 88 strokes.

“Beck just got off to a rough start,” Donner said of the regional individual champion. “I think some nerves were in there, and I think he just fought himself a lot today, just trying to get it back, find a good rhythm. He struggled finding that, and it made for a long day for him out there.”

Leading the pack is Micah Stangebye of Montrose, who shot a four-under-par 67 strokes. Montrose, which has won the 4A state title two years running, sits in first place in the team standings.

Steamboat is in a two-way tie for ninth with 242 strokes. However, the team is only four strokes out of fifth and eight out of third.

“We’re right in there to finish in the top five, which I think is a really quality goal,” Donner said. “If we really play well tomorrow, we conceivably could even catch second. First is gonna be pretty hard, we’re pretty far back. That top-five finish is well within our grasp.”

The state titles will be determined Tuesday, Oct. 8. Fans can follow along live at the CHSAA golf app.

4A boys state golf tournament

The Bridges, Montrose

Standings after day one

Team standings: 1. Montrose 217. 2. Pueblo West 231. 3. Windsor 234. 4. Durango 237. 5. Mullen 238. T6. Frederick 239. T6. Ponderosa 239. 9, Evergreen 242. 9, Steamboat Springs 242. 10, Cheyenne Mountain 244. 11, Discovery Canyon. 12, Coronado 251. 13, Summit 270.

Individual top 10: 1. Micah Stangebye, Montrose, 67. 2. Kaden Ford, Discovery Canyon, 70. 2. Hunter Swanson, Northfield, 70. 4. Gregory Lewis, Lewis-Palmer, 72. 5. Gave Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain, 73. 5. Ryan Lords, Montrose, 73. 5. Alex Tanner, Windsor, 73. 8. Levi Tichi, Durango, 74. 8. Jack Mitchell, Evergreen, 74. 10. Ethan Aubert, Palisade, 76. 10. Toby Salinas, Pueblo West, 76. 10. Noah Wagner, Pueblo West, 76. 10, Lance Phillips, Palmer Ridge, 76. 10. Jake Chesler, Frederick, 76. 10. Dawson Thulin, Vista Peak, 76. 10. Tommy Henninger, Steamboat Springs, 76. 10. Ethan Whidden, Durango, 76. 10. James Beckett, Ponderosa, 76.

Other Steamboat golfers: 24. Travis Seitz 78. 61, Beck Kuhlman 88. 65, Colin Kagan 89.

Aug. 21: at Black Canyon, 6th

at Black Canyon, 6th Aug. 22: at Cobble Creek, 11th

at Cobble Creek, 11th Aug. 26: at Bookcliff, 11th Aug. 27: at Tiara Rado, 10th

at Bookcliff, 11th at Tiara Rado, 10th Aug. 28: at Rifle Creek, 4th

at Rifle Creek, 4th Sept. 3: at Aspen, 2nd

at Aspen, 2nd Sept. 4: at Yampa Valley, 5th

at Yampa Valley, 5th Sept. 5: Haymaker, 4th

Haymaker, 4th Sept. 17: at Vail, 1st

at Vail, 1st Sept. 19: at Keystone, 10th

at Keystone, 10th Sept. 26: at Coyote Creek

at Coyote Creek Oct. 7-8: State

